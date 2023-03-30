Author Susan Malin-Lee’s New Book, "Pass Through It," is a Series of Faith-Based Poems to Help Guide Readers Towards the Lord & Strengthen Their Relationship with Him
Recent release “Pass Through It,” from Covenant Books author Susan Malin-Lee, is a captivating and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the incredible love and guidance the Lord grants unto his devout followers. Each entry is perfectly crafted to provide the tools needed for readers to find their own way towards God and his holy and absolute love.
New Braintree, MA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Malin-Lee, who has devoted her life to knowing God and his immeasurable love, has completed her new book, “Pass Through It”: a collection of heartfelt poems encouraging readers to embrace the Lord and build a relationship with him to embrace his divine influence.
“My book guides the reader through spiritual maturation and mastery of skills,” writes Malin-Lee. “It will inspire everyone on every earthly level to transform their words, thoughts, and beliefs to heavenly levels. For example: Earth blindness will be transformed to heavenly sight seven female angels—long blond hair and blue eyes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Malin-Lee’s new book will take readers on an impactful journey to strengthen one’s faith, with each poem allowing readers to take a step closer to understanding and knowing God.
Beautifully crafted and written with the Lord’s influence, Malin-Lee hopes to enlighten readers to the truths that have been revealed to her through her faith and help them forge a powerful and everlasting bond with God as she has done.
Readers can purchase “Pass Through It” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
