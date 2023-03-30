Author Susan Malin-Lee’s New Book, "Pass Through It," is a Series of Faith-Based Poems to Help Guide Readers Towards the Lord & Strengthen Their Relationship with Him

Recent release “Pass Through It,” from Covenant Books author Susan Malin-Lee, is a captivating and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the incredible love and guidance the Lord grants unto his devout followers. Each entry is perfectly crafted to provide the tools needed for readers to find their own way towards God and his holy and absolute love.