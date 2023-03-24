Author Lorna Mitchell and Illustrator Nataliia Kushnir’s New Book, "The Little Seed," Explores the Importance of Never Giving Up and How God Has Made Everyone Special

Recent release “The Little Seed,” from Covenant Books author Lorna Mitchell and illustrator Nataliia Kushnir, is an engaging story of a small seed that is planted by God and nourished by the sun to grow big and strong. When harsh weather keeps the sun from shining one day, the little seed refuses to give up and continues to grow no matter how chaotic and scary the world around it has become.