Author Lorna Mitchell and Illustrator Nataliia Kushnir’s New Book, "The Little Seed," Explores the Importance of Never Giving Up and How God Has Made Everyone Special
Recent release “The Little Seed,” from Covenant Books author Lorna Mitchell and illustrator Nataliia Kushnir, is an engaging story of a small seed that is planted by God and nourished by the sun to grow big and strong. When harsh weather keeps the sun from shining one day, the little seed refuses to give up and continues to grow no matter how chaotic and scary the world around it has become.
Normandy, TN, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lorna Mitchell, who came to faith in Christ at an early age and enjoys ministering in her local church, volunteering in her community, playing the piano, and sipping on a hot cup of coffee, and illustrator Nataliia Kushnir have completed their new book, “The Little Seed”: a captivating story of a resilient seed that continues to grow and stand strong, no matter the obstacles it faces on its path to becoming a beautiful flower.
“‘The Little Seed’ is designed to capture a broad audience of children through its simple phrasing, multiracial families, and beautifully detailed drawings,” writes Mitchell. “Sometimes, growth and change can be hard; but no matter who you are or where you go, always remember that God has made you special. Your life has purpose. You matter.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lorna Mitchell’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to reach the hurting and vulnerable and encourage them to look towards Christ for healing and comfort. With gorgeous artwork by Nataliia Kushnir that perfectly brings Mitchell’s tale to life, “The Little Seed” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and help them to never give up no matter how difficult life can sometimes be.
Readers can purchase “The Little Seed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘The Little Seed’ is designed to capture a broad audience of children through its simple phrasing, multiracial families, and beautifully detailed drawings,” writes Mitchell. “Sometimes, growth and change can be hard; but no matter who you are or where you go, always remember that God has made you special. Your life has purpose. You matter.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lorna Mitchell’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to reach the hurting and vulnerable and encourage them to look towards Christ for healing and comfort. With gorgeous artwork by Nataliia Kushnir that perfectly brings Mitchell’s tale to life, “The Little Seed” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and help them to never give up no matter how difficult life can sometimes be.
Readers can purchase “The Little Seed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories