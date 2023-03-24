Author Cheryl Knoll’s New Book, "She Hears the Wind," is a Compelling and Heartfelt Book of Poetry Inspired by the Unique Beauty and Grace of the Wind
Recent release “She Hears the Wind,” from Covenant Books author Cheryl Knoll, is a captivating collection of poems rooted in the author’s faith in God, as inspired by the beauty of nature.
Tyndall, SD, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl Knoll, who loves living the country life, has completed her new book, “She Hears the Wind”: an insightful collection of poems highlighting nature's beauty.
Author Cheryl Knoll is semi-retired but does work seasonally for a greenhouse wholesale operation. Cheryl loves God and tries to give him space wherever she can in her poems. She lives with her husband and her green-winged macaw, Sasha. She loves her country and sometimes likes to “write the wrongs” when writing. She enjoys nature, especially the birds. Her gardens, berries, trees, and mowing keep her busy outside.
Cheryl discusses her work, sharing, “Sometimes it’s as if the wind is trying to say something. It can be a powerful force to deal with. We like to control things, don’t we? We like things calm, right? The wind is out of our control, and we find ways to deal with it.”
She continues, “One night after midnight, I woke up and told myself I could hear the wind. I started writing in the dark, and I wrote some of the wind poems. I had conversations with people who said they had never seen the wind like this ever in their lives. I know what they mean. We can’t forget that God is in control. Always has been, always will be. The wind—I decided to have fun with it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cheryl Knoll’s new book invites readers to pause and reflect on the beauty of nature.
Readers can purchase “She Hears the Wind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
