Author Beverly Anne Munyon’s New Book, "The Boy of Many Miracles (And My Spiritual Journey as a Result)," is a Remarkable True Story of God’s Love
Recent release “The Boy of Many Miracles (And My Spiritual Journey as a Result),” from Covenant Books author Beverly Anne Munyon, is a heartwarming true story of how God provides for tiny needs as well as huge ones.
North Smithfield, RI, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beverly Anne Munyon, who lives with her husband of fifty-three years in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, has completed her new book, “The Boy of Many Miracles (And My Spiritual Journey as a Result)”: a moving work that shares the story of how, through a series of many miraculous events, God used the author’s daughter’s oldest son, Samuel, to make medical history and to increase the faith of many of the staff at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as the author’s faith.
Author Beverly Anne Munyon and her husband have three children and nine grandchildren (two with special needs). Beverly and her husband have traveled extensively. They have made many trips to Haiti, and they broke ground for a new school in Marigot. They have also been involved in prison ministry for over fifteen years and are still involved in a limited capacity.
Beverly writes, “Tom called around 1:00 a.m. to say that Samuel was on a little oxygen. Just a precautionary measure, we were told. He was having just a bit of trouble breathing. We went in at 6:00 a.m. to see him again. He did not look too well, and they had transferred him to intensive care. All sorts of tubes and machines were around him. I tried to go to work but couldn’t. I returned to the hospital. Things only got worse. We were told not to touch him because they had him asleep and did not want us to stimulate him. My God, what had happened to our perfectly healthy baby? What was wrong? No one knew.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beverly Anne Munyon’s new book inspires readers to see how God is waiting to show His love, mercy, and faithfulness in every area of their life journeys.
Readers can purchase “The Boy of Many Miracles (And My Spiritual Journey as a Result)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Beverly Anne Munyon and her husband have three children and nine grandchildren (two with special needs). Beverly and her husband have traveled extensively. They have made many trips to Haiti, and they broke ground for a new school in Marigot. They have also been involved in prison ministry for over fifteen years and are still involved in a limited capacity.
Beverly writes, “Tom called around 1:00 a.m. to say that Samuel was on a little oxygen. Just a precautionary measure, we were told. He was having just a bit of trouble breathing. We went in at 6:00 a.m. to see him again. He did not look too well, and they had transferred him to intensive care. All sorts of tubes and machines were around him. I tried to go to work but couldn’t. I returned to the hospital. Things only got worse. We were told not to touch him because they had him asleep and did not want us to stimulate him. My God, what had happened to our perfectly healthy baby? What was wrong? No one knew.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beverly Anne Munyon’s new book inspires readers to see how God is waiting to show His love, mercy, and faithfulness in every area of their life journeys.
Readers can purchase “The Boy of Many Miracles (And My Spiritual Journey as a Result)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories