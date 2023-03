Author Adrian Maurice Jenkins’s New Book, "A Journey to Freedom, the Divine Dreamer," Follows the Author as He Details How God Saved Him from Self-Destructive Tendencies

Louise, MS, March 24, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Adrian Maurice Jenkins, a humble follower of the Lord, has completed his new book, “A Journey to Freedom, the Divine Dreamer”: a personal account of how the Lord saved the author and guided him through the darkest parts of his life’s journey to finally discover light and salvation on the other side.“Considering, the inevitable calamities of life, ‘A Journey to Freedom, the Divine Dreamer’ offers everyone an understanding of God’s best for us in our darkest moments,” shares Jenkins. “This manuscript is a testimony of [my] faith and trust in God which constantly provides strength that surpasses all understanding.”Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Adrian Maurice Jenkins’s new book is a testament of the Lord’s incredible power and healing light that is available for all who are willing to trust him. A raw and honest journey, Jenkins bares it all in the hopes of inspiring his readers to seek out God in their lowest moments as he once did, changing his life forever.Readers can purchase “A Journey to Freedom, the Divine Dreamer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.