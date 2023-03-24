Author Adrian Maurice Jenkins’s New Book, "A Journey to Freedom, the Divine Dreamer," Follows the Author as He Details How God Saved Him from Self-Destructive Tendencies

Recent release “A Journey to Freedom, the Divine Dreamer,” from Covenant Books author Adrian Maurice Jenkins, details the author's struggle and tribulations and how his relationship with God helped to pull him out from the darkness. Despite his destructive ways, Jenkins allowed himself to be saved by the Lord, and shares his story so that others in his position may find the courage to do the same.