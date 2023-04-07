Author Ginger Holloway’s New Book, "Automatic Writing: Key to His Masterpiece," is a Powerful Spiritual Work That Honors the Importance of the Word of God
Recent release “Automatic Writing: Key to His Masterpiece,” from Covenant Books author Ginger Holloway, is an inspirational spiritual work that emphasizes the importance of living according to God’s will.
New York, NY, April 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ginger Holloway, who lives in a small mountain town in New Mexico, has completed her new book, “Automatic Writing: Key to His Masterpiece”: an engrossing work that offers spiritual inspiration and guidance.
Holloway writes, “The Marker is a goal and will help you to attain and keep your zone that protects you. Trust for all is as I would have it, none shall interfere. HEAR MY SONG Ginger, for I AM HERE to Guide you all the way, this We shall achieve. Remember MY Guidance and follow MY Guide, for in here lies your blessing. Yes, Trust ME all the way, for nothing is as important as you can imagine it. Yes, just a little thing and nothing more. Now look to ME and remember as We travel these roads of knowledge, We are supported and Loved, Trust. Father.”
She continues, “Ginger, on this day We have traveled far and you have seen much. I AM HERE to Guide and Our Travels are many. Today We are on the brink of a new discovery, a discovery that will bless and keep you for years. I AM Giving you this gift, for it is needed for further exploration into places you have not been. You and ME have much work and to do this, you must look sharp and pay attention.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ginger Holloway’s new book provides meaningful encouragement for readers seeking to strengthen their faith and deepen their connection with God.
Readers can purchase “Automatic Writing: Key to His Masterpiece” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
