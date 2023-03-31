Chuck Myers’ New Book, "Lots of Laughs and Lots of Tears," is an Uplifting and Joyful Collection of Poetry Reflecting on a Long and Fulfilling Life Surrounded by Love

Recent release “Lots of Laughs and Lots of Tears,” from Page Publishing author Chuck Myers, is a moving book of poems about the people and places he loves. Ranging in topic from deeply personal to universally relatable, Myers gives readers a slice of his life.