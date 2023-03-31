Chuck Myers’ New Book, "Lots of Laughs and Lots of Tears," is an Uplifting and Joyful Collection of Poetry Reflecting on a Long and Fulfilling Life Surrounded by Love
Recent release “Lots of Laughs and Lots of Tears,” from Page Publishing author Chuck Myers, is a moving book of poems about the people and places he loves. Ranging in topic from deeply personal to universally relatable, Myers gives readers a slice of his life.
Elwood, IN, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chuck Myers, a retiree and family man with a passion for writing poetry, has completed his new book, “Lots of Laughs and Lots of Tears”: a sentimental and poignant compilation of works that tell the stories of those close to Myers.
“My book is just to tell about people’s lives, be they dead or alive,” says author Chuck Myers. “It’s to make people laugh or make them cry. That’s what my book is about, nothing more! Nothing less!”
Published by Page Publishing, Chuck Myers’ emotional tale puts readers inside the author’s world. Written over the course of his life, Myers’ poems are like time capsules. From individual lows and triumphs to historical events such as 9/11, Myers chronicles his life in a personal yet engaging way.
Chuck Myers’ biggest fan was his beloved late wife, Margaret. Writing poetry has long been a hobby of Myers, and Margaret loved to read his works. In publishing “Lots of Laughs and Lots of Tears,” Myers honors his wife and fulfills a lifelong dream.
Readers who wish to experience this jubilant work can purchase “Lots of Laughs and Lots of Tears” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
