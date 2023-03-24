Samuel E. Underwood’s New Book, “Before I Became Me: The Path to My Greatness,” is an Intensive and Powerful Look at What Life is Like with Addiction
Recent release “Before I Became Me: The Path to My Greatness,” from Page Publishing author Samuel E. Underwood, is an authentic and raw look at the life of someone constantly struggling with addiction.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Samuel E. Underwood, a New York City native, has completed his new book, “Before I Became Me: The Path to My Greatness”: a gripping and potent story about the author’s real-life struggle with addiction.
“Samuel celebrates thirty-two years being drug- and alcohol-free. That is why he decided to write this book—to help someone out there that might be going through some of the things he experienced. Through his experiences, he felt people could learn how to handle their issues a little better and not to panic when life seems to overwhelm them. Just take a deep breath and use some of the tools in this book,” writes Underwood.
Published by Page Publishing, Samuel E. Underwood’s captivating book brings the readers into the world of someone with addiction. Underwood tells from his own life experiences just what it’s like to struggle with addiction and sobriety. His story starts at a very young age and continues all the way through his adulthood. Readers are brought through all the adversity the author has encountered. He makes sure to create an intimate space with the reader and allows his thoughts to flow freely and honestly.
This book is meant to serve as a guide for other people struggling and show that it does get better, as Underwood writes, “In the beginning, Samuel said it was difficult for him. He stayed focused on his goal. Now he has multiple years sober from any substances that would distract him. Samuel knows staying focused is that key to his success. Samuel followed his plan now—he is speaking to people about their plan.” Underwood hopes that his book will empower readers to live a more successful life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Before I Became Me: The Path to My Greatness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
