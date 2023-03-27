Joseph Pasquarosa’s New Book, "Family Hospital: A Novel," is a Thrilling Crime Drama That Explores the Exciting Untapped Genre of Corporate Investigation

Recent release “Family Hospital: A Novel,” from Page Publishing author Joseph Pasquarosa, is the story of Nick Moore, a seasoned detective turned corporate investigator working for a hospital system. Taking inspiration from the author’s real life, “Family Hospital: A Novel” shows how seemingly unrelated incidents can fit together like pieces of a puzzle.