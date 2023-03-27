Joseph Pasquarosa’s New Book, "Family Hospital: A Novel," is a Thrilling Crime Drama That Explores the Exciting Untapped Genre of Corporate Investigation
Recent release “Family Hospital: A Novel,” from Page Publishing author Joseph Pasquarosa, is the story of Nick Moore, a seasoned detective turned corporate investigator working for a hospital system. Taking inspiration from the author’s real life, “Family Hospital: A Novel” shows how seemingly unrelated incidents can fit together like pieces of a puzzle.
East Hanover, NJ, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Pasquarosa, a retired detective who worked the streets of urban areas across the country for twenty-six years, has completed his new book “Family Hospital: A Novel”: a gripping and potent tale that puts readers in the minds of an investigator.
“Investigator Nick Moore was at his office in the Guardian Angel Health System’s corporate office by 9:00 a.m.,” writes Pasquarosa. “He wanted to get settled, have coffee, check his unending emails, and try to glance through the newspaper before his new partner arrived at 9:30 a.m. It was newly appointed investigator Barry Night’s first day, and Security Director Thomas Shane instructed Nick to train him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Pasquarosa’s riveting tale follows Nick Moore, a retired detective now working as a corporate investigator at a place called Family Hospital in suburban New Jersey. It’s part of a hospital system that was absorbed by a larger corporate medical company with several other treatment centers scattered across the state. When a variety of crimes all lead back to Family Hospital, Nick Moore must work with rookie investigator Barry Night to try to unravel the criminal network spreading throughout the hospital system like a virus.
Author Joseph Pasquarosa drew from his real-life experience while writing this novel. After he retired, he was hired as lead corporate investigator for a large hospital system where he investigated thefts, drug diversion, workplace violence, and more. Pasquarosa skillfully combines a fictionalized story with real-life investigative techniques to make “Family Hospital: A Novel” such a captivating read.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Family Hospital: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
