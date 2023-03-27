Author Stephanie Walls’s New Book, "Freddy the Frog Flops on a Log," is a Creative Children’s Story About a Restless Boy Who is Told a Bedtime Story About a Busy Frog

Recent release “Freddy the Frog Flops on a Log,” from Page Publishing author Stephanie Walls, is a book about a boy named Nicholas who finds inspiration and humor in a very energetic, busy frog named Freddy.