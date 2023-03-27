Author Stephanie Walls’s New Book, "Freddy the Frog Flops on a Log," is a Creative Children’s Story About a Restless Boy Who is Told a Bedtime Story About a Busy Frog
Recent release “Freddy the Frog Flops on a Log,” from Page Publishing author Stephanie Walls, is a book about a boy named Nicholas who finds inspiration and humor in a very energetic, busy frog named Freddy.
Vienna, WV, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Walls has completed her new book, “Freddy the Frog Flops on a Log”: an engaging children’s story about a little boy and his friend Freddy the Frog, who flips and flops his way throughout his day, leaving a splash of fun every hop of his day.
Author Stephanie Walls has had a love of creating children’s stories since she became a wife and a mother of two children who demanded more stories than she had books. After taking children’s literature classes during her college days, she became inspired to begin writing “Freddy the Frog Flops on a Log,” her very first children’s book. Stephanie hopes that this book will encourage children to find a playful piece of Freddy the Frog in themselves and flip and flop their way through each page.
Stephanie lives in West Virginia with her husband, Jeff, son Jeffrey, and three Great Danes named Abby, Lady Blue Belle, and Beowulf. She looks forward to every moment with her grown children, Jeffrey and Adam (Nicholas), her daughter-in-law Victoria, and her soon-to-be grandson Sam.
Stephanie writes, “Once upon a time, there was this little frog named Freddy. Freddy was a very busy little frog. Freddy the Frog loved to flop real fast on a log in the freezing water during the day. No matter how long he was in the water, he never got tired of flopping on his log! Flipping and flopping this way and that, flipping and flopping just like a cat. Flip, flop, flip, flop. In and out, he would hop from the water to the log. Flip, flop, flip, flop.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie Walls’s imaginative tale comes to life with vivid illustrations by James D. Williamson. When Nicholas cannot sleep, his mother tells him the bedtime story of Freddy the Frog, which puts a smile on Nicholas’s face before he falls asleep.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Freddy the Frog Flops on a Log” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
Contact
