Susan Coppack’s New Book, "My Friend Hubie," is a Charming Tale of a Woman Whose Wishes for a New Cat Are Answered When One Strolls Into Her Yard Looking for a New Home
New York, NY, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susan Coppack, a lifelong cat lover who has lived in New Jersey most of her life with her husband and two boys, has completed her most recent book, “My Friend Hubie”: a delightful story that follows a woman’s attempts to get to know a stray cat that wanders into her yard.
“This book is for all animal lovers of all ages,” writes Coppack. “It takes you through a journey through a cat lover’s eyes. This book is intended to give you a warm, fuzzy feeling about a cat who had no home and was rescued by a loving person. This book can also relate to relationships with people in your life, emphasizing compassion and love for someone who may be lost like Hubie.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Coppack’s book is based on the true story of how the author met her cat, Hubie, and built a relationship with him through patience, trust, and love. With vibrant artwork to help bring Coppack’s tale to life, readers of all ages will discover the love that can grow between a person and their pet and encourage people to show compassion and love to animals in need.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Friend Hubie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
