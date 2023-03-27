Sandra Chapnik’s New Book, “Bold Decisions: Memoirs of a Judge, Lawyer, Teacher, and Working Mom,” Reveals How the Author Managed to Juggle Her Career and Mother Duties
Bal Harbour, FL, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sandra Chapnik has completed her most recent book, “Bold Decisions: Memoirs of a Judge, Lawyer, Teacher, and Working Mom”: a fascinating account of the incredible career the author has had while balancing the responsibilities of her professional and personal life.
A graduate of Osgoode Hall Law school in Toronto, Ontario, the Honourable Sandra Chapnik has had an inspiring career as a teacher, lawyer, and judge. In December of 2021, the Governor General of Canada announced Sandra’s induction as a Member of the Order of Canada, and she is also a recipient of the Order of Ontario and the Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee Medal. Currently, Sandra lives in Toronto with her husband, Dr. Jerry Chapnik, close to their children, grandchildren and recently, an adorable great granddaughter.
Chapnik writes, “I wrote this book at a time when we were quarantined at home due to COVID-19. Depressing as it was, the time indoors inspired me to realize a latent dream of mine—to write a book. Stories that I began to write over the years met roadblocks when other priorities in my years as a teacher, lawyer, judge, wife, mother and grandmother took precedence. How good it feels to have a long-time dream come true!
“My story emanates from the questions many have asked about my past and how I could manage when I entered law school at the age of thirty-two with four young children at home aged nine, seven, four and three. In an attempt to answer those queries, I take the reader on a journey through my childhood, public school, high school and university years; and my careers as a teacher, lawyer and judge.
“As for family, the river with endless possibilities flows through our lives, the worst and best of times. I take you with me through the generations as a child, spouse, mother and grandmother and the need to practice unconditional love.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandra Chapnik’s book is a deeply personal journey that reveals her unique perspectives on the world that her extensive background and experiences has granted her. Thought-provoking and poignant, Chapnik will take readers behind-the-scenes to see the challenges faced by teachers, lawyers, and judges in the modern age, as well as the trials that working mothers in high-powered jobs endure.
