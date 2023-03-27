Jayda Abrams’s New Book, “The Scientist in Me: STEM Careers from A to Z,” Looks at All the Incredible Jobs in Different Scientific Fields That Anyone Could Pursue
New York, NY, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jayda Abrams has completed her most recent book, “The Scientist in Me: STEM Careers from A to Z”: a charming tale that follows a young girl who is taught all about the various jobs one could pursue in different scientific fields, from an aerospace engineer to a zoologist.
After finishing a bachelor’s degree in biology from Virginia Commonwealth University, author Jayda Abrams moved to Manhattan with her senior tabby cat, Yonka. While in graduate school, Jayda worked as a fifth-and sixth-grade science teacher in Brooklyn and was inspired to write this book after she could not find a similar resource for her classroom. Abrams now works in the field of science communication and strives to make science accessible to everyone. When she is not working, she loves watching RuPaul’s Drag Race, traveling, getting a kick out of her favorite YouTubers, writing, and preserving her Duolingo streak.
Abrams writes, “What’s the deal with paleontologists? Can scientists be teachers? And who’s the type of scientist that swims with rare sea creatures? What’s it like being a dentist? Who studies the atmosphere? Any passion can lead to a scientific career!
“There are many types of scientists and this book is here to help you. By exploring lots of career paths and explaining what pros do. From biologists studying chromosomes to limnologists out in nature. To the wildlife ecologists that help with legislature.
“This book delves into lots of careers because STEM is for everyone. Including those whose scientific journey’s just begun!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jayda Abrams’s book is a delightful exploration of multiple STEM careers, designed to open the minds of young readers to all the incredible possibilities and futures available to them. With vibrant artwork to help bring her story to life, Abrams hopes to encourage readers of all ages to work hard to achieve their goals and never forget that anything is possible with determination and a desire to succeed.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Scientist in Me: STEM Careers from A to Z” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
