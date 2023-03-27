Author O.H. Hummingbird’s New Book, “Lucid,” is an Assortment of Poetry & Ruminations That Reflect Upon How One Can Find Themselves by Embracing & Facing One's Trauma

Recent release “Lucid,” from Newman Springs Publishing author O.H. Hummingbird, is a series of poems that takes readers on a powerful journey through a psychedelic trip that provides incredible results towards healing one's trauma and regaining a sense of control and normalcy after years of darkness.