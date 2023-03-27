Author O.H. Hummingbird’s New Book, “Lucid,” is an Assortment of Poetry & Ruminations That Reflect Upon How One Can Find Themselves by Embracing & Facing One's Trauma
Recent release “Lucid,” from Newman Springs Publishing author O.H. Hummingbird, is a series of poems that takes readers on a powerful journey through a psychedelic trip that provides incredible results towards healing one's trauma and regaining a sense of control and normalcy after years of darkness.
New York, NY, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- O.H. Hummingbird, who finds comfort in self-expression through her writing and art, has completed her new book, “Lucid”: explores the therapeutic growth that can arise by working through trauma and expressing oneself in whichever way feels natural and good.
Hummingbird shares, “‘Lucid’ is a poetry collection that follows the highs and lows of a psychedelic trip, the resurgence of past trauma, and the beginning of healing and feeling of being okay again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, O.H. Hummingbird’s stirring works will take readers on an unforgettable journey through the author’s mind to discover the incredible work that can be done to heal one’s soul even after years of abuse and hurt that has left one feeling alone and abandoned.
Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Lucid” is a profound reminder to hold on to hope, and the possibilities of a brighter future one can create with positive and healthy expression through art and mindfulness.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Lucid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
