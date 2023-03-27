Raegan O'Connor Williamson’s Newly Released “Horse Tales” is an Uplifting Collection of Four Short Stories That Each Hold a Powerful Life Lesson
“Horse Tales,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raegan O'Connor Williamson, is an enjoyable reading experience that explores the connection between God’s creation and mankind.
Mcconnells, SC, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Horse Tales”: a charming collection of narratives that encourage thankfulness and a sense of faith. “Horse Tales” is the creation of published author, Raegan O'Connor Williamson, a dedicated wife and mother who graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Williamson shares, “Horse Tales are four individual short stories involving prayers and horses. Each story shows an example of a prayer to God and how it can encourage his involvement in our daily lives. Different breeds of horses appear in every story, all working together with their riders in very honorable and notable ways.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raegan O'Connor Williamson’s new book will delight and entertain while offering a window into the world of horsemanship.
Williamson draws from her childhood growing up on the family farm to bring readers this delightful treasury.
Consumers can purchase “Horse Tales” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Horse Tales,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williamson shares, “Horse Tales are four individual short stories involving prayers and horses. Each story shows an example of a prayer to God and how it can encourage his involvement in our daily lives. Different breeds of horses appear in every story, all working together with their riders in very honorable and notable ways.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raegan O'Connor Williamson’s new book will delight and entertain while offering a window into the world of horsemanship.
Williamson draws from her childhood growing up on the family farm to bring readers this delightful treasury.
Consumers can purchase “Horse Tales” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Horse Tales,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories