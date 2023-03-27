Akilia Scale-Jaikaran’s Newly Released "Our Little Day Care" is a Charming Story of the Community Built Within a Nurturing Daycare
“Our Little Day Care,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Akilia Scale-Jaikaran, is a helpful narrative for aiding young readers in learning the expectations and enjoyments that go along with participating in a daycare program.
Bronx, NY, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Our Little Day Care”: a celebration of the joy one finds in helping to nurture young minds. “Our Little Day Care” is the creation of published author, Akilia Scale-Jaikaran, a dedicated wife and passionate educator.
Scale-Jaikaran shares, “The book takes place in a day-care setting following a student and her everyday interaction with her fellow students and her teacher. She is learning and growing and finding out about herself. She wants to help, but sometimes it does not go as planned. She discovers something about her teacher that sparks an emotion within herself that she has to do something with the help of her day-care friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Akilia Scale-Jaikaran’s new book will be a delight for readers of any age to share with the young readers in their lives.
Scale-Jaikaran shares a message of encouragement for young students and educators alike within the pages of her first children’s book.
Consumers can purchase “Our Little Day Care” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Little Day Care,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
