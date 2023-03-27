Alabama’s Newly Released "Heart To Heart" is an Emotionally Charged Collection of Poetry That Draws from Deeply Personal Experiences
“Heart To Heart,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alabama, is an enjoyable selection of poems that carry pieces of memory from a life of overcoming extreme hardships and pledging to break the cycle of abuse.
New York, NY, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Heart To Heart”: a heartfelt selection of poems formed in the process of overcoming generational curses. “Heart To Heart” is the creation of published author Alabama.
Alabama shares, “The material in this book is more than just poems. Everyone has to find their only true voice, expression, and an outlet of showing how they truly feel without all the anger, pain, and negative emotions that seem to lead us in the wrong direction when we try to voice it through discussion or conversation at times. This is my only way of having a positive outcome without complications of having my true feelings come out the wrong way.
“It’s not what you say but how you say it that means the most. Growing up in a mentally abusive family, I’ve learned that one single word said in different ways can have different meanings. If we say things the wrong way because we’re hurting inside and hurt someone with our words, it only hurts us three times worse.
“God equips us all the same way and gives us all the same tools in life. The problem is he doesn’t supply instructions on how to use them. They only become clear through trials and tribulations of life’s lessons. If you want to break those vicious circles or want to lead a better, peaceful life without pain.
“Thank you, Lord, for all my hardships that have taught me so much about life and myself.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alabama’s new book explores the author’s personal journey and determined spirit.
Alabama allows readers a private look into his challenges and victories as readers reflect on the engaging verse within.
Consumers can purchase “Heart To Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Heart To Heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
