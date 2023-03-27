Kayla F. Smith’s Newly Released "The Lost Soul: Book 1" is an Engaging Novella That Explores the Lasting Effects of Abuse and the Power of Breaking Free
“The Lost Soul: Book 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kayla F. Smith, is a heartwarming story of a young woman on a crash course with an unexpected calling as she finds herself helping a young boy escape from a dangerous situation.
Stephenville, TX, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Lost Soul: Book 1”: a powerful message of hope for those currently facing abuse in any form. “The Lost Soul: Book 1” is the creation of published author Kayla F. Smith, a resident of Texas who is currently going to college at Tarleton State University, majoring in journalism and broadcasting.
Smith shares, “‘No, thank you, I am fine. I can take care of myself.’ She nodded her head and exited the room. The truth is, I do not need anyone judging me for what I went through. To have someone know everything that Kieran did to me. Just so they can say that it will get better in time and that I will find someone who will treat me right.
“Kieran might have abused me, but he might be the only one I will ever love. When I met him, I thought he would be the person I would spend the rest of my life with, thinking I had the love that my parents have because that’s all I ever wanted.
“I got so mad at God when the abuse started that I stopped believing in everything. It felt like my soul is shattered into a million pieces. I don’t understand why me being abused by someone I love is a part of his plan. Sometimes I feel like it would have been easier if I knew what his plan was for me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayla F. Smith’s new book is an engaging and vivid account of how mistreatment can change one’s personal outlook in unexpected ways.
Smith shares in hopes of raising awareness and encouraging others to reach out when they are in need through a thoughtful Christian fiction.
Consumers can purchase “The Lost Soul: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lost Soul: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
