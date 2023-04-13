Strak Eyewear by Teka Sweeps Vision Expo East with Double Win: Favorite Product Award and People's Choice Award
Teka has reason to celebrate after winning two prestigious awards for their Strak Amsterdam collection at Vision Expo East. The company was awarded the Favorite Product Award and the People's Choice Award, which are a testament to the exceptional quality and design of their eyewear products.
Brick, NJ, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The awards were presented at the highly anticipated industry event that took place over the weekend, drawing in a large crowd of eyewear enthusiasts, professionals, and retailers. The recognition is a significant achievement for Teka Eyewear and speaks to their commitment to creating exceptional eyewear products that meet the needs and preferences of consumers.
Strak Amsterdam is the latest addition to the impressive portfolio of Teka Eyewear, created by designer Tom Kramer. Teka Eyewear has already established itself as a leader in the industry with three additional collections: Teka Eyewear, Huveli Milano, and Swing Eyewear US. Teka, in particular, has won awards in the past, making it a standout in the eyewear market. The Strak collection is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and design, with a departure from traditional eyewear construction methods. The frames are crafted from a single plate of Japanese titanium and a single rod of Beta-titanium, resulting in a lightweight, sturdy, and comfortable design. Strak Amsterdam is a new milestone for Teka Eyewear, and we can't wait to see what they will create next.
Strak Amsterdam is the latest addition to the impressive portfolio of Teka Eyewear, created by designer Tom Kramer. Teka Eyewear has already established itself as a leader in the industry with three additional collections: Teka Eyewear, Huveli Milano, and Swing Eyewear US. Teka, in particular, has won awards in the past, making it a standout in the eyewear market. The Strak collection is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and design, with a departure from traditional eyewear construction methods. The frames are crafted from a single plate of Japanese titanium and a single rod of Beta-titanium, resulting in a lightweight, sturdy, and comfortable design. Strak Amsterdam is a new milestone for Teka Eyewear, and we can't wait to see what they will create next.
Contact
Teka EyewearContact
Erin Kenny
877-835-2393
tekaeyewear.com
Erin Kenny
877-835-2393
tekaeyewear.com
Categories