For the Future of Legal Profession – the Wade Kricken Scholarship for Future Attorneys in Now Open for Application
Dallas, TX, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Wade Kricken Scholarship is now open for United States students who aspire to become future attorneys. This scholarship is for university and high school students who wish to pursue a career in law. Applicants must submit biographical information, address, contact number, email address, name of high school (including address and graduation date), current school/university, and grade point average.
Wade Kricken will select the winner based on a creative writing sample, not to exceed one thousand (1000) words. Interested students should answer the topic on Wade Kricken’s scholarship website and submit their application to the following email address: apply@wadekrickenscholarship.com. The selected winner will receive $1000.00 for use towards tuition and educational fees. The deadline to submit one’s application is July 15, 2023. One lucky student will be named the winner on August 15, 2023.
Becoming an attorney poses numerous challenges, including the ever-rising cost of tuition and related fees. Wade Kricken understands the difficulty of focusing on challenging course work while being simultaneously concerned with financial obligations. With this scholarship, Wade Kricken intends to help ease the burdens on students focused on becoming attorneys while maintaining their obligations beyond the classroom. Any student in the United States aspiring to become an attorney is welcomed and encouraged to apply. The selected recipient of this scholarship will receive a financial boost towards completing their legal education, freeing up “some” time for other life obligations.
Wade Kricken was born in Dallas, Texas in 1975. After graduating high school, Wade Kricken attended Southern Methodist University on a full academic, Air Force ROTC scholarship. At the time, Wade Kricken’s career sites were set on engineering and medicine. True to himself, Wade was drawn to more theoretical disciplines and focused his attention on becoming a lawyer. Wade graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree focused on Economics. After college, Wade worked for a nationally recognized law firm in Dallas before enrolling at Baylor University School of Law in 1999 and graduating in 2001. Wade Kricken has practiced law for more than twenty (20) years and focuses his clients on the value of being proactive and anticipatory when approaching legal issues. This consists, in large part, of thinking through potential legal issues, drafting effective contracts and agreements, and carefully structuring business entities and joint ventures.
Every student will face obstacles on the path of pursuing their goals. The ever-rising costs of education make one’s goal of becoming an attorney more difficult and, in some cases, unattainable. Wade Kricken recognizes that financial assistance – of any amount – can help students overcome the obstacles they face. Wade Kricken’s scholarship therefore is open to every law student in the United States. Interested students may contact Wade Kricken through the information section on the scholarship website. The website is also intended to accommodate collaborators who wish to participate in Wade Kricken’s scholarship program. Wade Kricken is available to address questions and requests.
