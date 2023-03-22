Baltimore Seniors Can Avoid Overpaying for Medicare Insurance
Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Baltimore seniors can save significantly by selecting the right Medicare insurance coverage according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
A Baltimore woman turning 65 can pay as little as $128.17 monthly for Medicare Supplement insurance Plan G coverage. The highest rate currently being sold is 2.5 times as much ($325.79) according to the Association’s 2023 Medicare Price Index.
“Men pay more for Medicare Supplement insurance, also commonly referred to as Medigap,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the organization. “A man turning 65 could obtain Plan G coverage for as little as $143.76 monthly.” The highest Plan G monthly cost being offered in Baltimore is $325.79 reports AAMSI.
According to the Medicare insurance expert, more seniors are selecting Medigap Plan N as a way to lower premium costs. “A woman turning age 65 could pay as little as $94.04 monthly for Plan N coverage,” Slome reports. The costliest Plan N being marketed currently would cost $157.29 monthly according to AAMSI.
“Seniors should also consider Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plan options suggests Slome. In 2023, there are 177 different Medicare Advantage plans available in Maryland. The average premium for a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage in Maryland is $29.21 per month,” Slome notes.
To find the best Baltimore Medicare Insurance agents visit the organization’s website at https://medicaresupp.org/medicare-agents-baltimore-maryland/. A knowledgeable Medicare insurance professional can help seniors assess coverage options and find lowest available costs.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. Learn more at https://www.medicaresupp.org.
