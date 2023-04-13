ER Productions Taps Matthew Resler as President of US Entertainment Operations
ER Productions announces the recent appointment of Matthew Resler as President of US Entertainment Operations.
Las Vegas, NV, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Resler has been living in the Las Vegas Nevada market for over 25 years in executive business operations, to include 12 years in entertainment management. He brings his extensive knowledge of business strategy, community contacts and financial knowledge, along with proven sales and marketing concepts, to the entertainment industry joining ER Productions. Resler is known for his passions of business and entertainment, and bringing these two together is natural for him. Throughout his career in Las Vegas, NV, Resler has worked with the best in both business and entertainment.
“Matthew has vast leadership, entertainment and management skills,” stated Marc Webber, Managing Director for ER Productions. “ER Productions is excited to welcome him to the team, and we look forward to expanding our operations across the US.”
ER Productions provides international, award-winning laser shows and system designs with: special effects spanning high profile events, advertising, television and worldwide concert tours for the greatest events in entertainment today.
Constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to consistent ongoing development, manufacture and sourcing of cutting-edge laser & SFX products, ER Productions has the largest inventory of laser and pyrotechnic solutions worldwide.
With offices in the UK, USA, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Australia, ER Productions is perfectly placed to deliver systems and show-stopping laser, Pyro & SFX displays around the world.
Website: ER-Productions.com
Information: 702-330-8530 (US)
United Kingdom HQ- +44 1322 293135
