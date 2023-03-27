Author James Evans’s New Book, "Neighborhood Kids: In the ‘Good Times,’" Follows Young J-Jay and His Neighborhood Friends as They Practice Their Creative Skills

Recent release “Neighborhood Kids: In the ‘Good Times,’” from Page Publishing author James Evans is a captivating story of a group of neighborhood friends who begin to discover their hidden gifts and talents and explore their creativity in a nurturing environment. Together, each of the friends encourage each other to try their best and have fun while developing their passions.