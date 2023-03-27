Author James Evans’s New Book, "Neighborhood Kids: In the ‘Good Times,’" Follows Young J-Jay and His Neighborhood Friends as They Practice Their Creative Skills
Recent release “Neighborhood Kids: In the ‘Good Times,’” from Page Publishing author James Evans is a captivating story of a group of neighborhood friends who begin to discover their hidden gifts and talents and explore their creativity in a nurturing environment. Together, each of the friends encourage each other to try their best and have fun while developing their passions.
Oakland, CA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Evans, a father and grandfather who was born in the Bay Area and enjoys writing music and stories, has completed his new book, “Neighborhood Kids: In the ‘Good Times’”: a charming tale that follows a group of friends who discover their different passions in life and pursue them through the encouragement of those around them.
“This book is about the children who lived in a small neighborhood, a neighborhood of peace and love, and having fun as a child and finding your talents,” writes Evans.
Published by Page Publishing, James Evans’s poignant tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as J-Jay and his friends explore and discover what talents they hold and find the courage to chase after their dreams. By sharing his story, Evans hopes to inspire readers of all ages to not be afraid to pursue their own dreams and hobbies, and never give up in finding what makes them truly happy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Neighborhood Kids: In the ‘Good Times’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This book is about the children who lived in a small neighborhood, a neighborhood of peace and love, and having fun as a child and finding your talents,” writes Evans.
Published by Page Publishing, James Evans’s poignant tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as J-Jay and his friends explore and discover what talents they hold and find the courage to chase after their dreams. By sharing his story, Evans hopes to inspire readers of all ages to not be afraid to pursue their own dreams and hobbies, and never give up in finding what makes them truly happy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Neighborhood Kids: In the ‘Good Times’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories