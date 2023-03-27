Author Mary Harris’s New Book, "Perspectives of a Life Lived," is a Collection of Evocative Poetry Exploring Universal Themes in the Human Experience
Recent release “Perspectives of a Life Lived,” from Page Publishing author Mary Harris, is a poignant yet hopeful celebration of her life and the myriad, thought-provoking encounters that formed the joys and tribulations of her long experience with family, friendship, and faith.
Hempstead, NY, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Harris, a great-grandmother and educator born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, where she attended poor, segregated schools until she moved to Rockaway, New York, excelled in her academic endeavors, earned degrees from York College and Brooklyn College, and taught for thirty years before retiring to Long Island, where she lives with her husband, Travis, has completed her new book, “Perspectives of a Life Lived”: an insightful and entertaining collection of poems sharing many deeply personal moments in a well-lived life.
Mary Harris experienced many aspects of life that were thought-provoking. As a girl, she often walked the streets of Charleston, South Carolina, and observed the effects of the environment on people’s lives. She was then able to often use her spiritual beliefs to understand and relate personally. Through the vices of poetry, she analyzed and recorded her thoughts.
Here, she also describes her adolescence endeavors, love for family, and relationships as well as how she, as an adult, persevered and navigated in a multicultural society to achieve her goals.
“Perspectives of a Life Lived” focuses and visualizes for the reader vivid reactions to love and daily life. It offers dedications for the loss of loved ones in respectful, touching tributes from the heart. There is a sense of protectiveness portrayed in the section of poems titled “God’s Grace.” It illuminates the serenity needed to go on through all trials and tribulations.
Mary Harris profoundly expresses her voice in the various “Perspectives” poems as she achieved her goals for a long career; traveled in her off time as a hobby; and interacted with colleagues, friends, and family.
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Harris’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid modern poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Perspectives of a Life Lived” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
