Author David Kelch and Linda K. Brown’s New Book, “See Something, Say Something.” Is the True Story One Family Harassment by Police After Revealing Their Corruption
Recent release “See Something, Say Something.: Just Be Careful Who You Say It To,” from Page Publishing author David Kelch and Linda K. Brown, is a poignant and thought-provoking true account of how author David Kelch and his family were abused by law enforcement officers after trying to bring their corruption and criminal activity to light.
Bishop, CA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Kelch and Linda K. Brown have completed their new book, “See Something, Say Something.: Just Be Careful Who You Say It To”: an eye-opening account of the abuse and torment faced by author David Kelch and his family at the hands of law enforcement officers after trying to reveal their misconduct and illicit doings.
Kelch writes, “As a child, we all remember back in school when the sheriffs came to our class and spoke to us about the importance of telling the truth, how their job was to protect the community from criminals of all types; they instilled in us to always report a crime when you witness one. Even the vehicles they drove proclaimed to ‘protect and serve.’ We believed in and instilled those values in our children.
“When I grew up, I experienced quite the opposite of what I was taught, which was if you speak out against law enforcement that is involved in corruption, you will suffer irreparable consequences. This autobiography tells the truth about what happened when we ‘did the right thing’ that we believed was our duty by calling out corruption in local law enforcement and the irreparable repercussions we suffered at the hands of the very people who were supposed to protect us.
“These past years I have prayed for the strength to forgive those who trespassed against us, but as the years went on, those involved continued with their lives, receiving promotions, pay raises, buying new homes, and obtaining new jobs; they, in a nutshell, went on with their daily lives as if it was just another day. With no thought to the ruins they had left our lives in. For us, there would be no new home, no job, and no raise; there would be nothing but trying desperately to put our lives back together. And the realization that those illegal acts we saw? Maybe we should have never done the right thing and turned a blind eye; then, we might have been left alone. Instead, in the end, doing the right thing costs us everything.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Kelch and Linda K. Brown’s startling tale reveals the lengths to which law enforcement will go to protect their own and their corrupt deeds, no matter who they have to bully and torment to do so. By sharing their story, Kelch and Brown hope to encourage others who have been hurt by the police in order to cover their crimes to come forward and share their stories and know they are not alone in their trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “See Something, Say Something.: Just Be Careful Who You Say It To” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
