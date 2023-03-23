Logistics and Supply Chain Community to Convene at 2nd Annual Assured Logistics Summit
National Harbor, MD, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2nd Assured Logistics Summit will convene senior level experts for an in-depth discussion revolving around strategic initiatives towards facilitating responsive, flexible, and sustained supply chain and logistics operations to remain in stride with Warfighting demand. The 2023 Summit will discuss how the defense agencies and Military services are enhancing the resiliency, efficiency, and security of supply chain and logistics infrastructure amid a challenging global threat environment.
Topics Covered at the Summit Include:
- Providing globally responsive, sustainable, & cost-effective logistics & material readiness.
- Integrating logistics planning & execution in support of global operations joint force readiness.
- Supporting the data-enabled Army sustainment enterprise of the future.
- Delivering readiness & lethality to the Joint Force & supporting the nation through proactive global logistics.
- Providing full-spectrum global mobility solutions to deliver lethality and ensure mission success.
- Ensuring the safety, security, & prosperity of the western hemisphere through secure & resilient operational logistics.
- & more
DSI is welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organizations cutting-edge technologies to attendees from across the military, government, industry, and academia. To learn more please contact Quinn Curtis at qcurtis@dsigroup.org, or 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 2nd Assured Logistics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://logistics.dsigroup.org/.
Topics Covered at the Summit Include:
- Providing globally responsive, sustainable, & cost-effective logistics & material readiness.
- Integrating logistics planning & execution in support of global operations joint force readiness.
- Supporting the data-enabled Army sustainment enterprise of the future.
- Delivering readiness & lethality to the Joint Force & supporting the nation through proactive global logistics.
- Providing full-spectrum global mobility solutions to deliver lethality and ensure mission success.
- Ensuring the safety, security, & prosperity of the western hemisphere through secure & resilient operational logistics.
- & more
DSI is welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organizations cutting-edge technologies to attendees from across the military, government, industry, and academia. To learn more please contact Quinn Curtis at qcurtis@dsigroup.org, or 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 2nd Assured Logistics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://logistics.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://supplychain.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://supplychain.dsigroup.org/
Categories