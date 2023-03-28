Author Donna Proulx’s New Book, "Proulx’s Poems and Advice," is an Inspirational Collection of Poems and Advice to Help Readers in Their Life
Recent release “Proulx’s Poems and Advice,” from Page Publishing author Donna Proulx, offers helpful advice to readers, conveying powerful and accessible messages to readers in an accessible and life-changing way.
Lawrence, MA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donna Proulx, who was born on May 2, 1974, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, has completed her new book, “Proulx’s Poems and Advice”: an expressive work that offers empowering poetry and useful advice.
Author Donna Proulx attended Northbridge Junior and Senior High and then went on to earn a wedding and event planning degree from QC Career School. She currently resides in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where she currently runs her wedding and event-planning business called Magick Money Wedding & Events. She also makes her own jewelry. Donna hopes to travel the world and then settle down and live the good life in Paris, France. Donna likes to write everything from new-age books and fiction novels to nonfiction novels and children’s books. Donna was first inspired to begin writing books by a woman named Michele Arcand, who is a writer herself and an author of a book. More recently she learned by doing family tree research that she was related to Edna Annie Proulx, famous for “The Shipping News” and “Brokeback Mountain.” Donna was further inspired to write after finding out that writing is in her blood. As a result of this discovery, Donna planned to write many more books in the future.
Published by Page Publishing, Donna Proulx’s inspiring work contains poems such as “A Life’s Work in Progress,” “A Place Called Home,” “Being Merry and Kind,” “Brotherhood or Sisterhood,” “Collect Moments, Not Things,” “Floating Like a Dream,” “Friends and Relationships,” “Going the Right Direction,” “Real Women and Real Men,” “Scott’s Pitch Black Night,” “Successful Women and Men,” “The Misty Midnight Dream,” “The Path to Happiness,” “The Springtime Dream,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “Proulx’s Poems and Advice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
