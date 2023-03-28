Author Daniel K Walten’s New Book, "Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts," is an Engaging Tale of a Barber Whose Haircuts Magically Change People's Lives for the Better
Recent release “Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts,” from Page Publishing author Daniel K Walten, centers around a mystical barber named Ali, who moves to a new town and suddenly opens up shop, offering his services to all. After receiving his haircuts, people gain incredible self-confidence and find their dreams coming true, leading them to wonder if Ali is more than just a barber.
Las Vegas, NV, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel K Walten, a British writer who splits his time between England and the United States, has completed his new book, “Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts”: a charming tale of a mysterious barber who gives people new hairstyles that not only boost their confidence but give them the abilities to chase after and achieve their goals.
“‘Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts’ is a magical, life-affirming tale for young readers, featuring a mystical, exotic figure known as Ali the Barber who suddenly opens a mysterious-looking barbershop in a small town,” writes Walten. “Rumors abound that Ali and his magic scissors provide haircuts to those in need of a change in their life and can only cut forty heads of hair a day. The specially crafted haircuts give their recipients a whole new perspective on life and fill them with confidence and a new belief.
“Ali and his mysterious magic scissors have traveled the world and transformed many lives, so perhaps there is more to Ali’s talents than meets the eye… Is he a barber, a magician, a teacher, or something else?”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel K Walten’s delightful tale is inspired by the author’s desire to write stories with important life lessons and messages for young readers, which he acquired while traveling the world extensively. Accompanied by vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Walten’s story to life, “Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts” will encourage young readers to gain newfound confidence and learn to believe more, doubt less, and never give up on their dreams and ambitions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts’ is a magical, life-affirming tale for young readers, featuring a mystical, exotic figure known as Ali the Barber who suddenly opens a mysterious-looking barbershop in a small town,” writes Walten. “Rumors abound that Ali and his magic scissors provide haircuts to those in need of a change in their life and can only cut forty heads of hair a day. The specially crafted haircuts give their recipients a whole new perspective on life and fill them with confidence and a new belief.
“Ali and his mysterious magic scissors have traveled the world and transformed many lives, so perhaps there is more to Ali’s talents than meets the eye… Is he a barber, a magician, a teacher, or something else?”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel K Walten’s delightful tale is inspired by the author’s desire to write stories with important life lessons and messages for young readers, which he acquired while traveling the world extensively. Accompanied by vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Walten’s story to life, “Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts” will encourage young readers to gain newfound confidence and learn to believe more, doubt less, and never give up on their dreams and ambitions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories