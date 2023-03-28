Author Daniel K Walten’s New Book, "Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts," is an Engaging Tale of a Barber Whose Haircuts Magically Change People's Lives for the Better

Recent release “Ali the Barber and the 40 Haircuts,” from Page Publishing author Daniel K Walten, centers around a mystical barber named Ali, who moves to a new town and suddenly opens up shop, offering his services to all. After receiving his haircuts, people gain incredible self-confidence and find their dreams coming true, leading them to wonder if Ali is more than just a barber.