Author Robert Alfano’s New Book, “The Blue Dog, la Gata Roja,” is a Charming Tale of a Cat and Dog Who Speak Different Languages and Become Close Friends
Recent release “The Blue Dog, la Gata Roja,” from Page Publishing author Robert Alfano, is a delightful and educational tale that centers around a Spanish-speaking cat and an English-speaking dog who meet up in their neighborhood when both their families are away. Together, the two will explore their world and help teach each other, and readers, their respective languages.
Mamaroneck, NY, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Alfano has completed his new book, “The Blue Dog, la Gata Roja”: a captivating story that follows the adventures of two pets, a blue dog and red cat, who speak different languages. Despite the language barrier, the two become friendly and set off to explore their neighborhood, all while introducing each other to their native languages in a style to help readers follow along and learn.
“This new inventive and intuitive children’s book series will transform the way children learn another language growing up,” writes Alfano. “I have tried to simplify the English and Spanish language translations to suit a beginner’s perspective. Children can easily learn multiple languages at a young age and the illustrations that follow these characters will last a lifetime. The current format of English to Spanish will double you and your child’s or children’s vocabulary overnight. Remember this book is the first edition and the difficulty will grow as you read the more advanced editions. I have provided a website for this series that will prove this theory along with read-alongs, pronunciation, and vocabulary instruments in many other languages that will provide a vast range of other language translations easily available to learn in minutes. Please enjoy these books as much as possible, there will be many more in the series, along with many other translations readily available asap including English to French, and English to Italian, as well as English to many Asian dialogues. Please visit ANJLearning.com for more information and I look forward to hearing from you, and working with you on any improvements or opinions or changes to the series that will benefit all of us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Alfano’s engaging story is the perfect tool for parents, guardians, and teachers to connect with young readers and is perfectly designed to help learning new languages simple and easy. With vibrant and colorful illustrations by Erick Sulaiman to help bring Alfano’s tale to life, “The Blue Dog, la Gata Roja” will help enrich the lives of readers of all ages as they experience just how exciting and fulfilling learning a new language can be.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Blue Dog, la Gata Roja” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
