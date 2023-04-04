Author Robert Alfano’s New Book, “The Blue Dog, la Gata Roja,” is a Charming Tale of a Cat and Dog Who Speak Different Languages and Become Close Friends

Recent release “The Blue Dog, la Gata Roja,” from Page Publishing author Robert Alfano, is a delightful and educational tale that centers around a Spanish-speaking cat and an English-speaking dog who meet up in their neighborhood when both their families are away. Together, the two will explore their world and help teach each other, and readers, their respective languages.