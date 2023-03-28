Gwen Stockbridge’s New Book, "Honey Creek Ranch Adventures," is an Assortment of Stories Inspired by the Author's Exciting Years Growing Up on Her Family's Ranch
Mason, TX, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gwen Stockbridge, whose favorite pastimes are riding horseback, writing, reading, and spending time with friends and family, has completed her most recent book, “Honey Creek Ranch Adventures”: a charming collection of stories based upon the author’s childhood that reflects upon her experiences being raised on her family’s ranch.
Gwen Stockbridge grew up on a ranch in the Texas Hill Country in a close family with deep German roots. Currently still residing there with her husband, they raise Angus and crossbred cattle, and in her spare time, Stockbridge enjoys ranching, reading, photography, kayaking, spending time at the river, and hiking.
For more than nine years, Gwen has written contributing articles for Mason County Publishing Co. and Fredericksburg Standard, and she also wrote a weekly food editorial, “Gwen’s Gourmet,” in her local newspaper for over ten years. She has been published in Farm & Ranch Living and Range Magazine and has also had a contributing story in the book Tales from Out There. Gwen was honored by Range magazine as one of the Range Heroes of the year 2020.
Stockbridge shares, “‘Honey Creek Adventures’ includes a wide variety of stories and adventures, mostly set in the Texas Hill Country. These stories take you back to a time when children stayed out after dark and no one worried, but you still felt the love of family and friends. Neighbors knew their neighbors and would help in times of need, whether it was sheepshearing, a barn raising, or making a quilt for newlyweds or a new baby.
“It takes a look back to when life was freer. Lazy days were spent riding horseback, wading in creeks, fishing, camping, roller-skating, and playing baseball.
“There were a lot of good times, but there were also some wearisome and tense times when there might have been some peril involved or challenging situations. That’s when grit and perseverance paid off.
“You can see how each situation is met, whether it’s a possible sighting of Big Foot or trying to stay out of an angry mama hog’s way. Each story will take you through a new adventure. Whether it is one that has you smiling or crying, I hope this book will touch you in some way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gwen Stockbridge’s book will take readers on a stirring journey to witness what life on the author's family ranch was like, from the excitement of possible BigFoot sightings to remaining out of the way of an angry mama hog. Expertly paced and deeply personal, each heartwarming tale is shared with the hope of touching readers in some way and taking them on a grand new adventure with each entry.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Honey Creek Ranch Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
