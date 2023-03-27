Missé M. Kendall’s Newly Released “Hope the Pink Balloon!” is a Charming Tale of Friendship, Kindness, and Lessons of Faith
“Hope the Pink Balloon!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Missé M. Kendall, is a creative narrative that follows an earnest balloon throughout a day of encouraging others and treating friends with respect and consideration.
New York, NY, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hope the Pink Balloon!”: a thoughtful children’s narrative with layers of important life lessons. “Hope the Pink Balloon!” is the creation of published author Missé M. Kendall, a dedicated wife, mother, and proud grandmother who recently retired from a career as a small animal veterinarian.
Kendall shares, “'Hope, the Pink Balloon!' is a sweet and delightful children’s story that seeks to follow the main character, Hope, as she floats about to visit with each of her six balloon friends. Daisy, Nifty, Bounce, Patrick, Holly-Kathryn, and Grace each share with Hope their excitement and adventures for the day. The colors and faces of each balloon parallel their individual adventure and offer insight as to the joy their duty brings to them. Hope offers kind and supportive words along the way to each balloon as a boost of daily encouragement. She is the main character in this first of seven books and perhaps the balloon of hope and wisdom—note her initial lack of hair and string of pearls. The dialogue between Hope and her friends is meant to demonstrate the importance of kindness and respect we should all show towards one another. Near the end, Hope meets the final balloon, Grace, who eventually suffers an untimely fate, the outcome of which seeks to symbolize the amazing love and grace offered to each of us by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Missé M. Kendall’s new book features illustrations crafted by Karine Makartichan.
Kendall shares in hopes of empowering young readers in their faith and helping to teach them about the importance of treating others well.
Consumers can purchase “Hope the Pink Balloon!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope the Pink Balloon!,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
