Emerald Creek Capital Opportunity Fund Closes 57,000 SF Industrial Acquisition in Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Emerald Creek Capital Opportunity Fund (ECCOF) has announced closing an industrial acquisition in Fort Worth, TX in an off-market, sale-leaseback transaction this March.
The subject property consists of two warehouses with 57,000 square feet of combined leasable area, featuring 31 loading docks and 13 drive-in doors. The buildings are situated across two parcels totaling 9.5 acres with significant outdoor storage space.
The single-tenant property is fully occupied by a Fortune 500 company and ideally located at the intersection of two prominent interstate highways in Fort Worth.
"The Fort Worth industrial market is characterized by very strong tenant demand and low vacancy," shares Tom Hollins, Managing Director and Co-Head of ECCOF. "This investment is a great strategic fit with ECCOF’s other industrial investments in Jacksonville, Miami, and New York City.”
“We are excited to own a highly functional industrial property featuring 30-foot clear heights and cross-dock capabilities, with low-lot coverage to allow for excess truck parking,” adds Christian Galanti, Managing Director and Co-Head of ECCOF.
Together Hollins and Galanti lead the ECC Opportunity Fund, the firm’s equity investment vehicle that targets value-add, lease-up and repositioning strategies primarily in the multifamily, industrial and self-storage sectors of the southeastern and southwestern United States.
