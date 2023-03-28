Bernie Pippin’s Newly Released "God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001" is an Engaging Collection of Sermons Derived from the Robust Emotions of a Fateful Day
“God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001: With Sermons from the Time and Current Reflections,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bernie Pippin, is an impactful selection of inspired sermons and reflections that will aid readers in navigating the residual emotions and challenges of faith associated with an American tragedy.
Cranberry, PA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001: With Sermons from the Time and Current Reflections”: a comforting message of God’s grace during times of struggle. “God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001: With Sermons from the Time and Current Reflections” is the creation of published author Bernie Pippin, who grew up in Western Pennsylvania and attended college at Slippery Rock State College where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation. Shortly thereafter, she pursued and earned a Master’s degree in Secondary Guidance and Counseling at the same institution. Many years later, she went back to Slippery Rock University and added a certification for Elementary Guidance and Counseling to her degree achievements. Pippin currently lives in Western Pennsylvania with her husband, who has retired with over twenty years of active duty service with the Army. Together they share adult children and stepchildren, plus numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren, whom she loves very much.
Pippin shares, “There are so many questions.
Where were you and what were you doing on September 11, 2001?
Why are there so many people in the world who hate us?
Why did God let this happen?
Why should God step in and protect us?
Isn’t it more reasonable that God might treat us like He did the Israelite people?
Is there any hope for the future?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bernie Pippin’s new book will comfort old wounds as readers reflect on the impactful messages within.
Consumers can purchase “God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001: With Sermons from the Time and Current Reflections” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001: With Sermons from the Time and Current Reflections,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pippin shares, “There are so many questions.
Where were you and what were you doing on September 11, 2001?
Why are there so many people in the world who hate us?
Why did God let this happen?
Why should God step in and protect us?
Isn’t it more reasonable that God might treat us like He did the Israelite people?
Is there any hope for the future?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bernie Pippin’s new book will comfort old wounds as readers reflect on the impactful messages within.
Consumers can purchase “God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001: With Sermons from the Time and Current Reflections” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001: With Sermons from the Time and Current Reflections,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories