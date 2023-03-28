Bernie Pippin’s Newly Released "God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001" is an Engaging Collection of Sermons Derived from the Robust Emotions of a Fateful Day

“God With Us: Remembering September 11, 2001: With Sermons from the Time and Current Reflections,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bernie Pippin, is an impactful selection of inspired sermons and reflections that will aid readers in navigating the residual emotions and challenges of faith associated with an American tragedy.