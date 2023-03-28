Haley Kelley’s Newly Released “Finding the Normal in the Abnormal: Four-Week Bible Study Book” is an Encouraging Opportunity to Reset One’s Spiritual Path
“Finding the Normal in the Abnormal: Four-Week Bible Study Book,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Haley Kelley, is an uplifting bible study that takes participants on a four-week journey of faith through carefully curated exercises that encourage reflection and prayer.
White Plains, KY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Finding the Normal in the Abnormal: Four-Week Bible Study Book”: a reminder to find the blessing in the lesson. “Finding the Normal in the Abnormal: Four-Week Bible Study Book” is the creation of published author Haley Kelley, a dedicated wife and mother.
Kelley shares, “A lot of times, whenever we face hardships, trials, or tribulations, we find ourselves questioning the goodness of God. Not because we think He’s a bad, incapable Father but because the world has given us some construed vision of what is normal versus what’s abnormal. Whenever we spend our time looking into the world for what’s valid and what isn’t, we miss the opportunity to grow to our fullest potential in the seasons that are less than delightful. That’s what brought this Bible study book about. This Bible study reflects on real-life examples of hardships in my life and God using them for lessons to grow and better myself for not only my purpose but His too.
“Despite all of the hardships you and I may face in this world, God’s sovereign and His promises always remain the same and unchanging. His love is quite literally reckless, His love—not God but His love. And I found that even in the seasons where I was quite literally running from Him, He was willing to go into the darkest places to retrieve me. This is a four-week journey together, self-evaluating our heart postures, disciplining ourselves to dig into the word of God, and completely surrendering our vision for God’s vision. My hope for each woman that picks up this Bible study is that they would walk away from it after four weeks with the ability to discern the enemy’s lies from the Father’s promises, and that they would be able to walk out a life in complete surrender, receiving God’s forgiveness and His grace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Haley Kelley’s new book will motivate readers in their pursuit of letting go of the past and walking forward in God’s grace.
Kelley shares in hope of empowering other women to break past cycles, overcome yesterday’s strife, and to find comfort in a deepened connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Finding the Normal in the Abnormal: Four-Week Bible Study Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding the Normal in the Abnormal: Four-Week Bible Study Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
