Curtis Blassingame New Children’s Book Focuses on Developing a Positive Subconscious That Will Support Good Character Traits and Decision Making
Recent release “I Can Do It. Yes, I Can!” from Page Publishing author Curtis Shaw Blassingame, is an uplifting story that follows a group of animals in the wild who approach everything with a positive attitude, ensuring success in all aspects of life. By following along with each animal's affirmation, readers of all ages will discover how important one's mindset is to achieving success.
Truckee, CA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Curtis Shaw Blassingame, who lives a grateful life with his family in Truckee, California, has completed his new book, “I Can Do It. Yes, I Can!”: a charming story that follows a wide variety of animals in a safari as they practice affirmations that they can accomplish anything they set their mind to.
“There is a secret in the book you are holding,” shares Blassingame. “The idea was planted in my mind eighteen years ago. As a children’s ski instructor, I would often hear first-time students say, ‘I can’t,’ when asked to move their skis in a certain way. It always struck me as strange their mind would default to the negative.
“I spent years working in the personal development industry. Many of the trainings and seminars gave attention and value to ways that help adults reprogram their subconscious.
“I decided to teach my kids what I learned, and you can too. Begin pre-programming your child’s mind with these fun affirmations. The latest results from the field of neuroscience shows that upward of 95 percent of all your resources come from the subconscious. Look for the hidden symbols, play the game, and read this book often. The secret will be revealed…”
Published by Page Publishing, Curtis Shaw Blassingame’s delightful tale is an important tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers and help them gain confidence and a positive outlook about themselves, specifically when it comes to accomplishing tasks one might think they cannot do.
With vibrant artwork to help bring his story to life, Blassingame hopes to inspire readers of all ages to learn how to think positively without being stuck and focusing on the negative when approaching obstacles in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Can Do It. Yes, I Can!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“There is a secret in the book you are holding,” shares Blassingame. “The idea was planted in my mind eighteen years ago. As a children’s ski instructor, I would often hear first-time students say, ‘I can’t,’ when asked to move their skis in a certain way. It always struck me as strange their mind would default to the negative.
“I spent years working in the personal development industry. Many of the trainings and seminars gave attention and value to ways that help adults reprogram their subconscious.
“I decided to teach my kids what I learned, and you can too. Begin pre-programming your child’s mind with these fun affirmations. The latest results from the field of neuroscience shows that upward of 95 percent of all your resources come from the subconscious. Look for the hidden symbols, play the game, and read this book often. The secret will be revealed…”
Published by Page Publishing, Curtis Shaw Blassingame’s delightful tale is an important tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers and help them gain confidence and a positive outlook about themselves, specifically when it comes to accomplishing tasks one might think they cannot do.
With vibrant artwork to help bring his story to life, Blassingame hopes to inspire readers of all ages to learn how to think positively without being stuck and focusing on the negative when approaching obstacles in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Can Do It. Yes, I Can!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories