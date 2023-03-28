Curtis Blassingame New Children’s Book Focuses on Developing a Positive Subconscious That Will Support Good Character Traits and Decision Making

Recent release “I Can Do It. Yes, I Can!” from Page Publishing author Curtis Shaw Blassingame, is an uplifting story that follows a group of animals in the wild who approach everything with a positive attitude, ensuring success in all aspects of life. By following along with each animal's affirmation, readers of all ages will discover how important one's mindset is to achieving success.