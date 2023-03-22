Paula M. Jones Honored as a VIP Member for 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. – Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Portsmouth, VA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paula M. Jones of Portsmouth, Virginia has been honored as a VIP Member for 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of tailoring.
About Paula M. Jones
Paula M. Jones is a seamstress and owner of Ms. P’s Tailoring in Portsmouth, Virginia. Responsible for daily operations, Paula is an expert at alterations, re-upholstery, dressmaking and window treatments. She provides tailoring of clothing and gowns, etc.; offers fittings for special occasions, and shortens and lengthens clothing as needed.
Paula received her A.A.S. in Fashion Design from Mayer School of Fashion Design in 1975.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
