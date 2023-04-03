CEG Expands Critical Power Service Offering to Include Industrial Generator Maintenance
Industrial generators are one of the most important pieces of equipment for your business. These generators perform when the power is out – preventing loss of productivity, data, and revenue. Keep your generator in its best shape with White-glove Maintenance Services from CEG.
Glassboro, NJ, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Critical Environments Group℠ (CEG), a leading provider of infrastructure optimization solutions for mission critical facilities, is expanding its critical power services to include comprehensive maintenance for industrial generators. Effective immediately, CEG will provide planned maintenance and repair services for generators in both standby and critical power applications utilizing diesel, natural gas, or propane. CEG is able to service all major brands of critical power equipment, including Kohler, Caterpillar, Generac, Cummings, and Mitsubishi.
“For two decades, CEG has built a strong reputation as a leading UPS system service and sales provider,” says Mike McClain, Chief Executive Officer of CEG. “Expanding our White-glove Services to include generators will further solidify our position as a single source for critical power solutions.”
As part of its White-glove Maintenance Services, CEG can manage all aspects of preventative maintenance for an IT facility’s critical power equipment. This includes Uninterruptable Power Supplies (UPS systems), UPS batteries, and now industrial generators. Expert technicians are strategically located in CEG markets across the eastern and southern United States. The Company is headquartered in New Jersey, with satellite offices in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Oklahoma.
About Critical Environments Group
CEG is a leading provider of power, airflow, and infrastructure optimization solutions for data centers and other IT environments. Our comprehensive portfolio of custom solutions coupled with unparalleled industry expertise enables us to improve efficiencies throughout a client’s critical facility. CEG partners with the industry’s leading equipment providers including Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Eaton, Legrand, Upsite Technologies, and RLE Technologies.
In 2021, CEG was named by US Business News as the Top Critical Infrastructure Consultancy in the Eastern U.S. The Company has also been named to Inc. 5000 in 2018 and 2020, the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Soaring 76 list and NJBiz Magazine’s Fast 50 List. Visit www.criticaleg.com for more information.
