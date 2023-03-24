Future Electronics Powers the Future with Smart Grid & Metering Energy Innovation
As trends change, smart grids will begin to play a bigger role in the monitoring, control, and distribution of energy. Future Electronics is ready to guide customers through this industry with their Energy Innovation program.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is helping customers become, and stay, future-ready with a new Energy Innovation program. A major tenet of this program is smart Grid & metering.
By using advanced technology to monitor and control the flow of electricity, smart grids are providing a more efficient, reliable and sustainable distribution of energy. Smart grids come as a seemingly direct answer to an industry that's focusing on decarbonization, decentralization, and digitization.
In 2023, we can expect to see continued growth in the deployment of smart grids around the world. Governments, utilities, and other stakeholders are likely to continue to invest in the development and deployment of these technologies as they become more cost-effective and widely available.
To learn more about the business of smart Grid & metering, including trends and opportunities, this article contains valuable information: https://www.futureelectronics.com/blog/article/smart-grid-and-smart-meter-business-trends-and-opportunities/
Future Electronics is ready to successfully guide customers through the smart grid and metering market. As the world continues to evolve quickly, whether it be lead time trends, inventory updates, or tight design windows of opportunity, Future Electronics remains a trusted partner and advisor.
The Energy Innovation program goes beyond smart grid and metering to encompass all areas of market trends - 2023 and beyond. To learn more, or to reach out to an expert, please follow this link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/energy-innovation
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
By using advanced technology to monitor and control the flow of electricity, smart grids are providing a more efficient, reliable and sustainable distribution of energy. Smart grids come as a seemingly direct answer to an industry that's focusing on decarbonization, decentralization, and digitization.
In 2023, we can expect to see continued growth in the deployment of smart grids around the world. Governments, utilities, and other stakeholders are likely to continue to invest in the development and deployment of these technologies as they become more cost-effective and widely available.
To learn more about the business of smart Grid & metering, including trends and opportunities, this article contains valuable information: https://www.futureelectronics.com/blog/article/smart-grid-and-smart-meter-business-trends-and-opportunities/
Future Electronics is ready to successfully guide customers through the smart grid and metering market. As the world continues to evolve quickly, whether it be lead time trends, inventory updates, or tight design windows of opportunity, Future Electronics remains a trusted partner and advisor.
The Energy Innovation program goes beyond smart grid and metering to encompass all areas of market trends - 2023 and beyond. To learn more, or to reach out to an expert, please follow this link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/energy-innovation
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Categories