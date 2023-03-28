Anthony Ferguson’s New Book, "Children of the Sun: Prelude to Bereavement," is a Compelling Look at a Group of Life-Long Friends and the Loss of One of Their Own
Recent release “Children of the Sun: Prelude to Bereavement,” from Page Publishing author Anthony Ferguson, is an intense novel that tells the story of a group of close-knit friends in the devastating aftermath of a harsh loss.
New York, NY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Ferguson has completed his new book, “Children of the Sun: Prelude to Bereavement”: a gripping story that illustrates the life and loss of Michael Crawford.
Ferguson writes, “To describe someone’s emotions is one of the most difficult things a human being can do. While not technically difficult like calculating mathematics, to put thoughts and emotions into words that accurately describe them is simply beyond any person’s normal ability. To illustrate bereavement, much less any kind of loss, is a herculean demand unfairly imposed on anyone in times of great loss.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony Ferguson’s powerful tale brings readers into the world of a group of life-long friends as they grapple with the sudden and devastating loss of their friend. The friends attempt to use decorum and dignity to retrace the life of their hapless friend, Michael Crawford. They journey across his life and build up to a heartbreaking loss.
Ferguson opens the novel, writing, “It was a dark and stormy night. Flashes of lightning illuminated the otherwise blackened sky. While the sound of thunder roared, fighting with the intense downpour to remain acoustically sensible. The kind of downpour creating a sloshy mess for anyone attempting to move under the storm’s cover. Unless it was out of pure necessity, then the wise would remain under cover, to wait out the storm until better conditions arrive. That is, if one discounted the dense forest of the region, or the willpower of a select few.”
The straightforward writing style and haunting story will have readers engrossed from the very beginning.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Children of the Sun: Prelude to Bereavement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
