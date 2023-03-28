Author Richard Bartron’s New Book, "JL," Follows a Jailhouse Lawyer and Public Defender Who Set Their Sights on the Ambitious Cause of Freeing Innocent Men from Prison

Recent release “JL,” from Page Publishing author Richard Bartron, is a riveting and exhilarating story that follows an imprisoned man named Richard "Matlock" Parish and public defender Harley Jade, who team up to help overturn wrongful convictions. But standing in their way is a corrupt attorney general who will stop at nothing to end their work and keep innocent bodies in the Florida prisons.