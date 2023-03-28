Author Richard Bartron’s New Book, "JL," Follows a Jailhouse Lawyer and Public Defender Who Set Their Sights on the Ambitious Cause of Freeing Innocent Men from Prison
Recent release “JL,” from Page Publishing author Richard Bartron, is a riveting and exhilarating story that follows an imprisoned man named Richard "Matlock" Parish and public defender Harley Jade, who team up to help overturn wrongful convictions. But standing in their way is a corrupt attorney general who will stop at nothing to end their work and keep innocent bodies in the Florida prisons.
Quincy, FL, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Bartron, a writer and former prisoner, has completed his new book, “JL”: a captivating tale that follows a prisoner and a public defender who work together in order to free wrongfully convicted prisoners within the Florida prison system, despite threats from the one person who could inflict incredible harm on them both.
After being convicted of bank robbery, author Rick Bartron served over thirty years in state and federal prisons. At the time, he was considered one of the most skilled and resourceful jailhouse lawyers ever to ply that trade. At age seventy-seven, Rick now lives and writes just outside the city limits of a small rural Florida town with a wonderful lady, a dog named Gabby, and three cats.
Bartron writes, “Richard ‘Matlock’ Parish, a prisoner in one of Florida’s major correctional institutions and maybe the best jailhouse lawyer ever, and Harley Jade, a rising star in Florida’s Public Defenders Appellate Division and maybe the most beautiful woman in the whole wide world, fight for the freedom of wrongfully imprisoned Florida prison inmates while locked in a life-and-death struggle with a corrupt and dangerous attorney general.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Bartron’s thrilling tale draws real-life inspiration from the author’s lived experiences while serving time in prison, though all of the characters found within “JL” are entirely fictional. Expertly paced and full of danger around every turn, Bartron will leave readers in suspense as they follow Richard and Harley as they do their best to fight against a corrupt legal system that leaves many innocent lives devastated.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “JL” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
