Author Jerry Bevers’s New Book, "Billion Dollar Bullet," is a Firsthand Account of What the Brave Soldiers Stationed in Vietnam Faced & the Experiences That Shaped Them

Recent release “Billion Dollar Bullet,” from Page Publishing author Jerry Bevers, is a riveting autobiographical account of the author's early adult years that were spent in active duty as a part of the U.S. military. After training, Bevers found himself shipped off to Vietnam, where he and his comrades would learn valuable life lessons and truths about themselves while trying to stay alive.