Author Jerry Bevers’s New Book, "Billion Dollar Bullet," is a Firsthand Account of What the Brave Soldiers Stationed in Vietnam Faced & the Experiences That Shaped Them
Recent release “Billion Dollar Bullet,” from Page Publishing author Jerry Bevers, is a riveting autobiographical account of the author's early adult years that were spent in active duty as a part of the U.S. military. After training, Bevers found himself shipped off to Vietnam, where he and his comrades would learn valuable life lessons and truths about themselves while trying to stay alive.
Elgin, AZ, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Bevers, a veteran of the U.S. Army originally from Southern Arizona, has completed his new book, “Billion Dollar Bullet”: a gripping memoir that follows the author’s life as begins his adult life drafted into the military and joining the Vietnam War.
“This was a time when young men were being drafted into the Army and dying at an alarming rate,” writes Bevers. “The estimated life expectancy of a new lieutenant in the field was 16 minutes. The worst years of the war were 1968-1969. 16,899 men died. It is easy to see why young men tried to stay out of the fighting, including me. In spite of that, I ended up very much in the fighting, earning two Bronze stars, the Army commendation medal and the Combat Infantry Badge and going from the lowest rank of Private to Captain in 3 years. Come along for the ride of a lifetime!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry Bevers’s poignant autobiography take readers on an incredible coming-of-age journey full as the author navigates life overseas, facing combat and the natural dangers of the jungle around him. Profound and deeply personal, Bever crafts an intimate self-portrait, revealing the struggles he faced that made him the man he is today he could have only experienced during his active duty.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Billion Dollar Bullet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
