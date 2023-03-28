Author Jeannie Wong Salomon’s New Book, "Double Minority," is a Deeply Personal Account of the Author's Experiences with Discrimination as an Asian American and a Woman
Recent release “Double Minority,” from Covenant Books author Jeannie Wong Salomon, is a stirring and deeply personal account of the author's life and the challenges and xenophobia she faced that shaped her as an Asian American woman in America. Driven by her desire to generate a world free of hate, Salomon hopes to inspire readers to reverse their learned prejudices that lead to bias and violence.
Barrington, RI, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeannie Wong Salomon, who began her teaching career in 1998, has completed her new book, “Double Minority”: a powerful memoir detailing the author’s experiences growing up in Hong Kong and later the racism and sexism she faced after moving to America as both an Asian immigrant and a woman.
After receiving her master’s in business administration (MBA) in 1997, Salomon continued her learning journey while using her teaching skills. She journeyed on to study yoga and nutrition and became a certified yoga instructor while integrating this service into the non-profit organization she founded in 2011. With a strong interest in helping people with their ailments and building agile bodies and minds, she progressed to get additional training in yoga therapy.
In her memoir, Jeannie recalls her childhood years in Hong Kong and how it shaped her view as a mom, wife, and professional in America in her later years. As she grew up and became a professional, she realized that she was often seen as a “minority” because of her ethnicity and gender by Americans. Despite having laws to prohibit prejudice and discrimination, they still exist. Jeannie believes the only way to eradicate them is at the heart level. She shares vulnerably about her journey balancing family, children, work, and being a wife. She applies her knowledge of Chinese tradition and Christian values to her non-profit organization, working toward a prejudice-free and discrimination-free next generation. Jeannie strives to be an agent of change in race relations. She is helping many young Asian Americans find their ethnic identity in this polarized climate through their initiative, “Asian American Connections.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeannie Wong Salomon’s new book brings to life the lived experiences that the author and many other Asian Americans face in society, specifically with the added layer of gender discrimination. Through sharing her story, Salomon hopes to inspire future generations to rebuke learned intolerance and hate and encourage readers to build a world of acceptance through love and understanding.
Readers can purchase “Double Minority” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After receiving her master’s in business administration (MBA) in 1997, Salomon continued her learning journey while using her teaching skills. She journeyed on to study yoga and nutrition and became a certified yoga instructor while integrating this service into the non-profit organization she founded in 2011. With a strong interest in helping people with their ailments and building agile bodies and minds, she progressed to get additional training in yoga therapy.
In her memoir, Jeannie recalls her childhood years in Hong Kong and how it shaped her view as a mom, wife, and professional in America in her later years. As she grew up and became a professional, she realized that she was often seen as a “minority” because of her ethnicity and gender by Americans. Despite having laws to prohibit prejudice and discrimination, they still exist. Jeannie believes the only way to eradicate them is at the heart level. She shares vulnerably about her journey balancing family, children, work, and being a wife. She applies her knowledge of Chinese tradition and Christian values to her non-profit organization, working toward a prejudice-free and discrimination-free next generation. Jeannie strives to be an agent of change in race relations. She is helping many young Asian Americans find their ethnic identity in this polarized climate through their initiative, “Asian American Connections.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeannie Wong Salomon’s new book brings to life the lived experiences that the author and many other Asian Americans face in society, specifically with the added layer of gender discrimination. Through sharing her story, Salomon hopes to inspire future generations to rebuke learned intolerance and hate and encourage readers to build a world of acceptance through love and understanding.
Readers can purchase “Double Minority” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories