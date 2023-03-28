Author Jeannie Wong Salomon’s New Book, "Double Minority," is a Deeply Personal Account of the Author's Experiences with Discrimination as an Asian American and a Woman

Recent release “Double Minority,” from Covenant Books author Jeannie Wong Salomon, is a stirring and deeply personal account of the author's life and the challenges and xenophobia she faced that shaped her as an Asian American woman in America. Driven by her desire to generate a world free of hate, Salomon hopes to inspire readers to reverse their learned prejudices that lead to bias and violence.