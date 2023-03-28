EPI Received Three TIA Star Awards
Singapore, Singapore, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) has awarded EPI with three TIA Star Awards for exceptional leadership and contribution to TIA and the industry. The 1st award is to the EPI organization. The 2nd is to Edward van Leent (Chairman and CEO of EPI Group), and the 3rd is to Joseba Calvo (Managing Partner EPI Americas).
EPI has played a pivotal role in raising awareness of the importance of benchmarking data centers to the TIA-942 standard. The TIA-942 standard is the most comprehensive data center infrastructure standard. It is also the only data center standard with an official certification scheme to maintain the quality of auditors and audit companies, and therefore the quality of its certificates. EPI has helped organizations across the world optimize their data center design, improve their overall efficiency and competitiveness through its TIA-942 audit and certification services.
EPI is a long-standing active member of the TIA-942 standard development committee. Through EPI's input, the company has helped to establish a more transparent, objective and practical standard for evaluating and benchmarking data center facility infrastructure.
EPI's leadership, capability, and contributions are exceptional and proven time and time again. It is the leading certification body for data centers. It has certified more TIA-942 facilities than any other company, holding 96% market share. According to Edward van Leent, Chairman and CEO of EPI Group, "We are very honored to have received these awards. At EPI, we embed quality in every aspect of our business and every customer touchpoint. Our tagline is 'Protecting Your Interests', and we walk the talk. Our people make sure we deliver the highest quality services that protect our customers' interests."
About EPI
EPI is the world-leading Certification Body for data centers. It is a global company of European-origin offering data center expert services. With over 36 years of experience, EPI operates worldwide in over 60 countries and 130 cities through direct operations and a large partner network. EPI’s extensive range of data center services includes accredited data center and IT training; data center audit and certification on design, facility and operations; DCOS® (Data Center Operations Standard), and CRUR® (Computer Room Utilization Ratio).
EPI’s reputation has been built on delivering high-quality technical expertise with a continuous drive for excellence and innovation. Always on the leading edge, EPI has released many world-first innovations including the IT and Data Center Framework®, DCCF® (Data Center Competence Framework®), Data Center and IT Career Planning Tools, Data Center and IT Training Frameworks, DCOS®, and CRUR®.
EPI is the world’s largest provider of accredited data center training, ANSI/TIA-942 and DCOS® conformity audit and certification services. EPI is also a registered Certification Body (CB).
More information at www.epi-ap.com.
Press Contact:
Email paige@epi-ap.com
Phone +6012-267-2336
