Author Linda C. George’s New Book, "Glimpses," is a Heartfelt Story of Two Soulmates, One Alive and One Passed on, Who Manage to Reconnect Spiritually and Romantically
Recent release “Glimpses: That Which Has Been, Shall Be Again,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda C. George, explores the powerful connection between the author and her soulmate, a former boyfriend who passed before the two were able to reconnect. In his death, George began receiving signs that he was reaching out, thus starting off their new relationship across the spiritual realm.
New York, NY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda C. George, a spiritual teacher, author, prolific thinker, kingdom ambassador, and a paraprofessional in a charter school district, has completed her new book, “Glimpses: That Which Has Been, Shall Be Again”: a touching story that follows the author as she experiences signs from a former love who had passed that revealed their romantic connection was just as strong, despite spanning two planes of existence. George’s other published works are “Why Daddy Loves His Girls” (2003), “Married, But Single” (2017), and “I’ll Always Come Back to You” (2019).
“‘Glimpses: What Has Been, Shall Be Again’ depicts true events that occurred after I sent a friend request to an ex-boyfriend who I loved many years ago,” writes George. “Much to my dismay, I learned that he had transitioned from earth’s realm eleven months and six days shy of my sending the friend request. On August 12, 2017, a hummingbird showed up close and personal as I sat outside on the deck. The bird faced me, chirping as though it had something important to say. I Never expected to see a hummingbird show up face-to-face with me; startled, I swatted at the bird. It later dawned on me that the bird was a spirit messenger from Carl. The 1968 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight that he owned had an emblem of a silver bird perched on the hood.
“That day would be the beginning of many signs that his spirit was making contact with me. I dreamed about him constantly. My life would never be the same once I learned that he did love me. I could hear the sounds of his voice echoing within me. One day, I realized that the energy that I was experiencing was twin-flame energy entering my presence. There were constant signs that he was around. For example, I found feathers, coins, and familiar songs that came to mind. However, the dreams unraveled the truth about reincarnation/incarnation. The dreams foretold our future. I learned that the one thing we can carry over from life to life is love and relationships. Over the course of five years, I have learned that you can’t lose what is already yours. People never really die. They leave their bodies. They end their physical existence to continue their spiritual journeys in another form. I extend to you my beloved readers a sneak preview of back to our future! Enjoy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda C. George’s mesmerizing tale is inspired by the author’s desire to connect with readers who have also lost a soulmate, and to encourage them to continue holding on to their love of partners who have passed. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Glimpses” is sure to capture the hearts of readers and remain with them long after its beautiful conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Glimpses: That Which Has Been, Shall Be Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Glimpses: What Has Been, Shall Be Again’ depicts true events that occurred after I sent a friend request to an ex-boyfriend who I loved many years ago,” writes George. “Much to my dismay, I learned that he had transitioned from earth’s realm eleven months and six days shy of my sending the friend request. On August 12, 2017, a hummingbird showed up close and personal as I sat outside on the deck. The bird faced me, chirping as though it had something important to say. I Never expected to see a hummingbird show up face-to-face with me; startled, I swatted at the bird. It later dawned on me that the bird was a spirit messenger from Carl. The 1968 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight that he owned had an emblem of a silver bird perched on the hood.
“That day would be the beginning of many signs that his spirit was making contact with me. I dreamed about him constantly. My life would never be the same once I learned that he did love me. I could hear the sounds of his voice echoing within me. One day, I realized that the energy that I was experiencing was twin-flame energy entering my presence. There were constant signs that he was around. For example, I found feathers, coins, and familiar songs that came to mind. However, the dreams unraveled the truth about reincarnation/incarnation. The dreams foretold our future. I learned that the one thing we can carry over from life to life is love and relationships. Over the course of five years, I have learned that you can’t lose what is already yours. People never really die. They leave their bodies. They end their physical existence to continue their spiritual journeys in another form. I extend to you my beloved readers a sneak preview of back to our future! Enjoy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda C. George’s mesmerizing tale is inspired by the author’s desire to connect with readers who have also lost a soulmate, and to encourage them to continue holding on to their love of partners who have passed. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Glimpses” is sure to capture the hearts of readers and remain with them long after its beautiful conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Glimpses: That Which Has Been, Shall Be Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories