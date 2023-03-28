Author Linda C. George’s New Book, "Glimpses," is a Heartfelt Story of Two Soulmates, One Alive and One Passed on, Who Manage to Reconnect Spiritually and Romantically

Recent release “Glimpses: That Which Has Been, Shall Be Again,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda C. George, explores the powerful connection between the author and her soulmate, a former boyfriend who passed before the two were able to reconnect. In his death, George began receiving signs that he was reaching out, thus starting off their new relationship across the spiritual realm.