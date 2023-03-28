Author Pvt. Richard Harley Mckinnon’s New Book, "War: The Story of a Broken Soldier" Reveals the Emotional Toil the Author's Military Career Had on the Rest of His Life
Recent release “War: The Story of a Broken Soldier,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pvt. Richard Harley McKinnon, is a gripping account of the author's experiences, transcribed from journals penned over the course of his life. Raw and deeply personal, McKinnon takes readers through his childhood and well beyond his military career, exploring the trauma and challenges he was forced to endure.
New York, NY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pvt. Richard Harley McKinnon has completed his new book, “War: The Story of a Broken Soldier”: a powerful memoir detailing the author’s struggles in life, including his military career serving in the Army during WWII and the devastating emotional effects the war had on him.
“War: The Story of a Broken Soldier” follows Private McKinnon who, at only seventeen, was chosen as a replacement by his squad leader when he saw the paratrooper wings on his jacket and when he told him he was qualified to use all extensive training in scouting and patrolling that he had.
There was a lot of gripping and bickering going on, more than you usually find among a group of American soldiers. He had never seen morale so low in his squad but was to see it sink even lower in a few days, especially his own.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pvt. Richard Harley McKinnon’s thought-provoking tale also reflects in the later pages on the author’s childhood and the hardships he endured while growing up. Transcribed from his journals written throughout his life, “War” will take readers on a poignant journey to witness McKinnon’s past and how his experiences forever shaped his future.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “War: The Story of a Broken Soldier” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
