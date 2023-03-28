Author Pvt. Richard Harley Mckinnon’s New Book, "War: The Story of a Broken Soldier" Reveals the Emotional Toil the Author's Military Career Had on the Rest of His Life

Recent release “War: The Story of a Broken Soldier,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pvt. Richard Harley McKinnon, is a gripping account of the author's experiences, transcribed from journals penned over the course of his life. Raw and deeply personal, McKinnon takes readers through his childhood and well beyond his military career, exploring the trauma and challenges he was forced to endure.