Author Patty Weightman’s New Book, "Say Yes!" is an Adorable and Enthralling Tale to Help Young Readers Develop a Positive Attitude No Matter What There Might be in Life

Recent release “Say Yes!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patty Weightman, is a delightful story that aims to help readers of all ages find the amazement and fun in everyday situations. From playing in puddles to receiving a hug from a loved one, Weightman reveals just how easy it can be to change one's mindset and outlook on the world.