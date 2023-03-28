Author Patty Weightman’s New Book, "Say Yes!" is an Adorable and Enthralling Tale to Help Young Readers Develop a Positive Attitude No Matter What There Might be in Life
Recent release “Say Yes!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patty Weightman, is a delightful story that aims to help readers of all ages find the amazement and fun in everyday situations. From playing in puddles to receiving a hug from a loved one, Weightman reveals just how easy it can be to change one's mindset and outlook on the world.
Redmond, OR, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patty Weightman, who lives in Central Oregon with her husband and has been writing since the age of 12, has completed her new book, “Say Yes!”: a charming tale that encourages young readers to always say yes to situations as they arise in life, and to remain positive in any situation.
“It is important to ‘Say Yes!’ to the everyday wonders in our lives,” writes Weightman. “Young or old, we all need to be aware of what is good and to feel happy about what we have in front of us. ‘Say Yes!’ brings positivity into the life of a child and fosters a feeling of gratefulness from an early age.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patty Weightman’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to bring light into a dark time during the global pandemic, while the world was being challenged to stay positive. With vibrant artwork and catchy rhymes to help bring her story to life, “Say Yes!” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers and inspire an upbeat outlook from an early age.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Say Yes!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
