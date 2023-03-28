Joseph Harrod’s New Book, "My Super Hero's," Follows a Young Boy Who's Multiple Uncles Work to Teach Him Important Life Lessons Typically Taught by One's Father
Port Republic, MD, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joseph Harrod, a finance manager, husband and father of four, has completed his most recent book, “My Super Hero's”: a powerful story inspired by the author’s childhood that depicts a young boy who grows up without a father, but learns valuable life lessons from his uncles, who show him the way to be a standup gentleman and the best husband and father he can be.
Harrod shares, “Chip is a young man unsure of the world around him, but with his imagination and the guidance from his super uncles, he is ready to take on whatever comes his way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joseph Harrod’s book was inspired by the author’s desire to connect with young readers growing up in single parent households and remind them to look around and discover they are blessed with people outside of their home who are ready to help guide them in life.
With vibrant artwork to help bring his work to life, Harrod’s personal and uplifting tale is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion and reveal just how loved each and every person is no matter what their home-life might be.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Super Hero's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
