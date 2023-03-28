Lisa Fio’s New Book, "Sparkles and Rebel: A Hockey Duo," Explores One Girl's Passion for Ice Hockey and Her Close-Knit Relationship with Her Service Dog, Rebel
New York, NY, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lisa Fio, who currently resides in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with her family and their second rescued bull terrier, has completed her most recent book, “Sparkles and Rebel: A Hockey Duo”: a charming tale of the special bond shared between a young girl and her loyal service dog and their times shared on the ice rink.
Fio shares, “‘Sparkles and Rebel: A Hockey Duo’ is the second book in the ‘My Favorite Dog’ series. Sparkles and Rebel are best buddies and love ice hockey. Rebel even goes out on the ice and chases pucks! Sparkles is a goalie and keeps her skates nice and sharp so she can play her best.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa Fio’s book will take readers on a captivating journey as Sparkles, with Rebel by her side, finds the courage to chase after her goals and dreams. Heartwarming and full of colorful artwork to help bring Fio’s story to life, “Sparkles and Rebel: A Hockey Duo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive the joy and excitement over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Sparkles and Rebel: A Hockey Duo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
To view the first book, “Turbo the Turbonator,” in the My Favorite Dog Series, please visit https://fultonbooks.com/books/?book=turbo-the-turbonator-my-favorite-dog-series
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
