Chris Dale’s New Book, "Thread of Fate," Follows Two Elves Who Rebuke Their Monotonous Futures to Leave Their Homes on a Quest to See All That the World Has to Offer Them
Coraopolis, PA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chris Dale, a loving husband with a passion for fantasy and storytelling, has completed his most recent book, “Thread of Fate”: a thrilling tale that follows two elves as they set off to see the world and find their place amongst new friends and experiences.
Christopher Dale is a first-time author from Pittsburgh. He was writing initially as a hobby to traverse the fantasy world in his spare time, but this time, he’s decided to bring the world to others who explore the book. He lives with four overly affectionate cats and a noisy dog. His wife is from the Philippines, whom he married in October and is celebrating seven extraordinary years together this year. In his free time outside of writing, he loves to watch anime, try new food, and learn about other languages and cultures.
“Staying in one place leads to a mundane life,” writes Dale. “Traveling the world and watching it evolve around you as you make friends and find love can change your life forever in the best way; Zyess and Clatria felt the same way. In an elf’s life, stagnation was never the way to live and, instead, sheltered them from the world.
“Join them in their travels as they meet friends, family and learn about themselves. See the world through their eyes as they fight, laugh, love, and cry together while discovering the wonders that await them outside of their homes. Sometimes, the thread of fate can lead you to something that was but a fleeting dream. The joy of what comes next is only just the beginning.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chris Dale’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they experience the world through the eyes of Zyess and Clatria, and the incredible wonders they behold for the first time in their lives. Expertly paced and character-driven, this exhilarating tale will leave readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats right up until its satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Thread of Fate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
