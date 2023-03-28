Kathy Surmi’s Newly Released "Marty the Bat" is a Charming Tale of an Unexpected Journey of Redemption
“Marty the Bat,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Surmi, is a delightful children’s story that takes readers through all of Marty's difficult and inspiring adventures that transform Marty from a menace to a blessing.
Ontario, CA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Marty the Bat”: a fun and lyrical juvenile fiction. “Marty the Bat” is the creation of published author Kathy Surmi, a dedicated mother of six and proud grandmother.
Surmi shares, “Marty finds himself captive in a hot pit because of his own actions. He cries out for a way of escape from the cave—'where the only way out was the way he came in, and a huge dragon guarded that door to the den.' Marty escapes with only a singed tail and vows to begin afresh.
“As Marty returns home and begins to show himself full of kindness and good deeds, there is something about the new Marty that no one can stand. Marty’s heart was so full of thankfulness for the second chance he had been given that he just had to sing, 'and the song of a bat is a very odd thing.'
“So begins Marty’s search for a home where he and his joyful singing will be accepted and where he can do some great good for others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Surmi’s new book features captivating artwork created by Kim Wasson Tener.
Surmi balances an engaging adventure with an important moral lesson on doing what’s right within the pages of her first children’s book that is certain to delight and entertain.
Consumers can purchase “Marty the Bat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marty the Bat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
